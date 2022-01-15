How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (16-25) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (22-20) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Trail Blazers
- The Wizards average 107.8 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 113.2 the Trail Blazers allow.
- When Washington scores more than 113.2 points, it is 11-2.
- When Portland gives up fewer than 107.8 points, it is 11-3.
- The Trail Blazers average just 0.9 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Wizards give up (109.7).
- Portland has put together a 12-6 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.
- Washington has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.8 points.
- The Wizards are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 48.0% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
- Washington has a 13-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.0% from the field.
- This season, Portland has a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 24.0 points and dishes out 6.4 assists per game.
- Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 8.7 boards per game while also scoring 15.7 points a contest.
- The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
- Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard racks up enough points (24.0 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.2 rebounds, 13.4 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Lillard hits 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
- Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Robert Covington with 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Rockets
L 114-111
Home
1/7/2022
Bulls
L 130-122
Away
1/9/2022
Magic
W 102-100
Away
1/11/2022
Thunder
W 122-118
Home
1/12/2022
Magic
W 112-106
Home
1/15/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/17/2022
76ers
-
Home
1/19/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/21/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/23/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/25/2022
Clippers
-
Home
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Heat
L 115-109
Home
1/7/2022
Cavaliers
L 114-101
Home
1/9/2022
Kings
W 103-88
Home
1/10/2022
Nets
W 114-108
Home
1/13/2022
Nuggets
L 140-108
Away
1/15/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/17/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/19/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/21/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/23/2022
Raptors
-
Away
1/25/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home