Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (16-25) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (22-20) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Trail Blazers

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Wizards average 107.8 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 113.2 the Trail Blazers allow.
  • When Washington scores more than 113.2 points, it is 11-2.
  • When Portland gives up fewer than 107.8 points, it is 11-3.
  • The Trail Blazers average just 0.9 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Wizards give up (109.7).
  • Portland has put together a 12-6 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.
  • Washington has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.8 points.
  • The Wizards are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 48.0% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
  • Washington has a 13-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.0% from the field.
  • This season, Portland has a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 24.0 points and dishes out 6.4 assists per game.
  • Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 8.7 boards per game while also scoring 15.7 points a contest.
  • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
  • Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • The Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard racks up enough points (24.0 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.2 rebounds, 13.4 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Lillard hits 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
  • Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Robert Covington with 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Rockets

L 114-111

Home

1/7/2022

Bulls

L 130-122

Away

1/9/2022

Magic

W 102-100

Away

1/11/2022

Thunder

W 122-118

Home

1/12/2022

Magic

W 112-106

Home

1/15/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/17/2022

76ers

-

Home

1/19/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/21/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/23/2022

Celtics

-

Home

1/25/2022

Clippers

-

Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Heat

L 115-109

Home

1/7/2022

Cavaliers

L 114-101

Home

1/9/2022

Kings

W 103-88

Home

1/10/2022

Nets

W 114-108

Home

1/13/2022

Nuggets

L 140-108

Away

1/15/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/17/2022

Magic

-

Away

1/19/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/21/2022

Celtics

-

Away

1/23/2022

Raptors

-

Away

1/25/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 6, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates up ice with the puck asSan Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek (51) defends during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 29, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Edmonton Oilers at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates with center Claude Giroux (28) after a goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 13, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (45) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Braden Schneider (45) after scoring a goal during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck defended by Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) skates ahead of Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_16076764
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Heat

1 minute ago
USATSI_17481113
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Thunder

1 minute ago
Dec 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy