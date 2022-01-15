Jan 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (16-25) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (22-20) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Trail Blazers

The Wizards average 107.8 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 113.2 the Trail Blazers allow.

When Washington scores more than 113.2 points, it is 11-2.

When Portland gives up fewer than 107.8 points, it is 11-3.

The Trail Blazers average just 0.9 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Wizards give up (109.7).

Portland has put together a 12-6 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.

Washington has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.8 points.

The Wizards are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 48.0% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

Washington has a 13-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.0% from the field.

This season, Portland has a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 24.0 points and dishes out 6.4 assists per game.

Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 8.7 boards per game while also scoring 15.7 points a contest.

The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who makes 2.2 threes per game.

Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard racks up enough points (24.0 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.2 rebounds, 13.4 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.

Lillard hits 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.

Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Robert Covington with 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 Rockets L 114-111 Home 1/7/2022 Bulls L 130-122 Away 1/9/2022 Magic W 102-100 Away 1/11/2022 Thunder W 122-118 Home 1/12/2022 Magic W 112-106 Home 1/15/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 1/17/2022 76ers - Home 1/19/2022 Nets - Home 1/21/2022 Raptors - Home 1/23/2022 Celtics - Home 1/25/2022 Clippers - Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule