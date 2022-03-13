Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (25-40) hope to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (29-36) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Moda Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Wizards vs. Trail Blazers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wizards
-6.5
221 points
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Wizards
- The Wizards record 5.3 fewer points per game (108.1) than the Trail Blazers give up (113.4).
- When Washington totals more than 113.4 points, it is 15-6.
- When Portland allows fewer than 108.1 points, it is 18-7.
- The Trail Blazers' 106.9 points per game are only 4.0 fewer points than the 110.9 the Wizards allow.
- When it scores more than 110.9 points, Portland is 16-9.
- Washington has a 16-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.9 points.
- The Wizards are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 23rd.
- The Wizards' 9.2 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers average per game (10.1).
- The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 25th.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The Wizards leader in points, rebounds and assists is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 17.3 points, 8.6 boards and 3.4 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 15.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
- Simons is consistent from distance and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.
How To Watch
March
12
2022
Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)