Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-40) hope to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (29-36) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Moda Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -6.5 221 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Wizards

The Wizards record 5.3 fewer points per game (108.1) than the Trail Blazers give up (113.4).

When Washington totals more than 113.4 points, it is 15-6.

When Portland allows fewer than 108.1 points, it is 18-7.

The Trail Blazers' 106.9 points per game are only 4.0 fewer points than the 110.9 the Wizards allow.

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Portland is 16-9.

Washington has a 16-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.9 points.

The Wizards are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 23rd.

The Wizards' 9.2 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers average per game (10.1).

The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 25th.

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards leader in points, rebounds and assists is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 17.3 points, 8.6 boards and 3.4 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch