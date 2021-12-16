Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) blocks a shot by Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (11-17) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (15-13) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Kings

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:

    Betting Information for Wizards vs. Kings

    Wizards vs Kings Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wizards

    -1

    225 points

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Wizards

    • The Wizards put up 105.8 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings allow.
    • Washington is 8-0 when scoring more than 114.4 points.
    • Sacramento is 2-4 when allowing fewer than 105.8 points.
    • The Kings score an average of 110.9 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 107.6 the Wizards allow.
    • When it scores more than 107.6 points, Sacramento is 10-3.
    • Washington is 10-5 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.
    • The Wizards are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 10th.
    • The Wizards average 9 offensive boards per game, 2.2 rebounds fewer than the Kings.
    • The Wizards are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank fifth.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The Wizards leader in points and assists is Bradley Beal, who puts up 22.4 points per game along with 5.9 assists.
    • Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 13.4 PPG average.
    • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kuzma, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
    • The Washington steals leader is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 21.0 points per game. He also adds 3.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Richaun Holmes has a stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 14.0 points and 1.4 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Haliburton has the top spot for assists with 5.6 per game, adding 11.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per outing.
    • Buddy Hield makes 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Holmes (1.0 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream:
    
    

