Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) blocks a shot by Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (11-17) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (15-13) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -1 225 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Wizards

The Wizards put up 105.8 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings allow.

Washington is 8-0 when scoring more than 114.4 points.

Sacramento is 2-4 when allowing fewer than 105.8 points.

The Kings score an average of 110.9 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 107.6 the Wizards allow.

When it scores more than 107.6 points, Sacramento is 10-3.

Washington is 10-5 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.

The Wizards are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 10th.

The Wizards average 9 offensive boards per game, 2.2 rebounds fewer than the Kings.

The Wizards are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank fifth.

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards leader in points and assists is Bradley Beal, who puts up 22.4 points per game along with 5.9 assists.

Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 13.4 PPG average.

The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kuzma, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

The Washington steals leader is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch