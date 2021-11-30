Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Mike Muscala (33) blocks a shot by Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (5-13) battle the Washington Wizards (13-7) at AT&T Center on Monday, November 29, 2021. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Spurs

    Betting Information for Wizards vs. Spurs

    Wizards vs Spurs Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wizards

    -3

    215 points

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Wizards

    • The Wizards score 106.1 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 109.6 the Spurs allow.
    • Washington is 6-1 when scoring more than 109.6 points.
    • When San Antonio gives up fewer than 106.1 points, it is 4-4.
    • The Spurs score just 1.5 more points per game (106.7) than the Wizards allow their opponents to score (105.2).
    • San Antonio has put together a 2-8 record in games it scores more than 105.2 points.
    • Washington is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.7 points.
    • The Wizards are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 25th.
    • The Wizards grab 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Spurs average (9.5).
    • The Spurs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 25th.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 23.2 points and distributing 5.9 assists.
    • Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.5 points per game.
    • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kuzma, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray is atop almost all of the Spurs' leaderboards by averaging 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
    • Devin Vassell is dependable from deep and leads the Spurs with 1.9 made threes per game.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Derrick White with 1.0 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Washington Wizards at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

