The Washington Wizards (27-31) face the San Antonio Spurs (23-36) at Capital One Arena on Friday, February 25, 2022. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Spurs

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Spurs

The Spurs average 111.8 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 109.8 the Wizards allow.

San Antonio has an 18-13 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Washington is 19-7 when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.

The Wizards put up an average of 107.1 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 111.7 the Spurs allow.

Washington has put together a 15-5 record in games it scores more than 111.7 points.

San Antonio has a 15-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.

This season, the Spurs have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Wizards' opponents have made.

In games San Antonio shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 17-11 overall.

The Wizards' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is .

Washington is 19-11 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 19.9 points and distributing 9.3 assists.

Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, pulling down 9.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.1 points a contest.

The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Doug McDermott, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma is atop nearly all of the Wizards' leaderboards by putting up 16.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top shooter from distance for the Wizards, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.5 per game).

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 Cavaliers L 105-92 Away 2/11/2022 Hawks W 136-121 Away 2/12/2022 Pelicans W 124-114 Away 2/14/2022 Bulls L 120-109 Away 2/16/2022 Thunder W 114-106 Away 2/25/2022 Wizards - Away 2/26/2022 Heat - Away 2/28/2022 Grizzlies - Away 3/3/2022 Kings - Home 3/5/2022 Hornets - Away 3/7/2022 Lakers - Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule