How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) goes up for a basket as San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. San Antonio won 114-106. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (27-31) face the San Antonio Spurs (23-36) at Capital One Arena on Friday, February 25, 2022. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Spurs

  • Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Spurs

  • The Spurs average 111.8 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 109.8 the Wizards allow.
  • San Antonio has an 18-13 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.
  • Washington is 19-7 when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Wizards put up an average of 107.1 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 111.7 the Spurs allow.
  • Washington has put together a 15-5 record in games it scores more than 111.7 points.
  • San Antonio has a 15-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.
  • This season, the Spurs have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Wizards' opponents have made.
  • In games San Antonio shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 17-11 overall.
  • The Wizards' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is .
  • Washington is 19-11 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 19.9 points and distributing 9.3 assists.
  • Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, pulling down 9.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.1 points a contest.
  • The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Doug McDermott, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
  • Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma is atop nearly all of the Wizards' leaderboards by putting up 16.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top shooter from distance for the Wizards, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.5 per game).

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Cavaliers

L 105-92

Away

2/11/2022

Hawks

W 136-121

Away

2/12/2022

Pelicans

W 124-114

Away

2/14/2022

Bulls

L 120-109

Away

2/16/2022

Thunder

W 114-106

Away

2/25/2022

Wizards

-

Away

2/26/2022

Heat

-

Away

2/28/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/3/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/5/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/7/2022

Lakers

-

Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Nets

W 113-112

Home

2/12/2022

Kings

L 123-110

Home

2/14/2022

Pistons

W 103-94

Home

2/16/2022

Pacers

L 113-108

Away

2/17/2022

Nets

W 117-103

Away

2/25/2022

Spurs

-

Home

2/26/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/1/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/4/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/6/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/9/2022

Clippers

-

Away

How To Watch

February
25
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

