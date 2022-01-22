Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (23-22) face the Toronto Raptors (21-21) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Raptors

  • The Wizards score just 2.3 more points per game (108.3) than the Raptors allow (106.0).
  • When Washington totals more than 106.0 points, it is 15-9.
  • When Toronto allows fewer than 108.3 points, it is 17-9.
  • The Raptors average just 3.0 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Wizards allow their opponents to score (109.8).
  • Toronto has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
  • Washington is 13-3 when it gives up fewer than 106.8 points.
  • The Wizards make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
  • Washington is 18-12 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Raptors' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Wizards have given up to their opponents (45.6%).
  • Toronto is 9-5 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.7 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.
  • Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 8.8 boards per game while also scoring 15.7 points a contest.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Fred VanVleet's points (21.8 per game) and assists (6.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Raptors' leaderboards.
  • Scottie Barnes' stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 14.4 points and 3.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
  • VanVleet is the top shooter from deep for the Raptors, hitting 3.9 threes per game.
  • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 1.0 per game.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Thunder

W 122-118

Home

1/12/2022

Magic

W 112-106

Home

1/15/2022

Trail Blazers

L 115-110

Home

1/17/2022

76ers

W 117-98

Home

1/19/2022

Nets

L 119-118

Home

1/21/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/23/2022

Celtics

-

Home

1/25/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/29/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

2/1/2022

Bucks

-

Away

2/2/2022

76ers

-

Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Suns

L 99-95

Home

1/14/2022

Pistons

L 103-87

Away

1/15/2022

Bucks

W 103-96

Away

1/17/2022

Heat

L 104-99

Away

1/19/2022

Mavericks

L 102-98

Away

1/21/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/23/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/25/2022

Hornets

-

Home

1/26/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/29/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/31/2022

Hawks

-

Away

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
