Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (23-22) face the Toronto Raptors (21-21) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Raptors
- The Wizards score just 2.3 more points per game (108.3) than the Raptors allow (106.0).
- When Washington totals more than 106.0 points, it is 15-9.
- When Toronto allows fewer than 108.3 points, it is 17-9.
- The Raptors average just 3.0 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Wizards allow their opponents to score (109.8).
- Toronto has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
- Washington is 13-3 when it gives up fewer than 106.8 points.
- The Wizards make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- Washington is 18-12 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Raptors' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Wizards have given up to their opponents (45.6%).
- Toronto is 9-5 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.7 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.
- Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 8.8 boards per game while also scoring 15.7 points a contest.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet's points (21.8 per game) and assists (6.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Raptors' leaderboards.
- Scottie Barnes' stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 14.4 points and 3.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
- VanVleet is the top shooter from deep for the Raptors, hitting 3.9 threes per game.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 1.0 per game.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Thunder
W 122-118
Home
1/12/2022
Magic
W 112-106
Home
1/15/2022
Trail Blazers
L 115-110
Home
1/17/2022
76ers
W 117-98
Home
1/19/2022
Nets
L 119-118
Home
1/21/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/23/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/25/2022
Clippers
-
Home
1/29/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
2/1/2022
Bucks
-
Away
2/2/2022
76ers
-
Away
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Suns
L 99-95
Home
1/14/2022
Pistons
L 103-87
Away
1/15/2022
Bucks
W 103-96
Away
1/17/2022
Heat
L 104-99
Away
1/19/2022
Mavericks
L 102-98
Away
1/21/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/23/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/25/2022
Hornets
-
Home
1/26/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/29/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/31/2022
Hawks
-
Away
