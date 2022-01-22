Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Jan 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (23-22) face the Toronto Raptors (21-21) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Raptors

The Wizards score just 2.3 more points per game (108.3) than the Raptors allow (106.0).

When Washington totals more than 106.0 points, it is 15-9.

When Toronto allows fewer than 108.3 points, it is 17-9.

The Raptors average just 3.0 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Wizards allow their opponents to score (109.8).

Toronto has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Washington is 13-3 when it gives up fewer than 106.8 points.

The Wizards make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

Washington is 18-12 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Raptors' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Wizards have given up to their opponents (45.6%).

Toronto is 9-5 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.7 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.

Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 8.8 boards per game while also scoring 15.7 points a contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet's points (21.8 per game) and assists (6.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Raptors' leaderboards.

Scottie Barnes' stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 14.4 points and 3.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.

VanVleet is the top shooter from deep for the Raptors, hitting 3.9 threes per game.

Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 1.0 per game.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2022 Thunder W 122-118 Home 1/12/2022 Magic W 112-106 Home 1/15/2022 Trail Blazers L 115-110 Home 1/17/2022 76ers W 117-98 Home 1/19/2022 Nets L 119-118 Home 1/21/2022 Raptors - Home 1/23/2022 Celtics - Home 1/25/2022 Clippers - Home 1/29/2022 Grizzlies - Away 2/1/2022 Bucks - Away 2/2/2022 76ers - Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule