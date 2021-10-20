    • October 20, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 15, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9)and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 15, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9)and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (0-0) play the Washington Wizards (0-0) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors

    • Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Amalie Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Raptors vs Wizards Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Raptors

    -2.5

    223 points

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Wizards

    • Last year, the 111.3 points per game the Raptors put up were 7.2 fewer points than the Wizards gave up (118.5).
    • Toronto went 11-5 last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.
    • Washington had an 18-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.
    • The Wizards' 116.6 points per game last year were only 4.9 more points than the 111.7 the Raptors gave up to opponents.
    • Washington put together a 29-18 record last season in games it scored more than 111.7 points.
    • Toronto had a 25-25 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 116.6 points.
    • The Raptors were the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Wizards ranked eighth.
    • The Raptors and the Wizards were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging similar numbers (9.4 and 9.7 offensive boards per game, respectively).
    • The Wizards were the eighth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Raptors finished 20th.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • Pascal Siakam tallied 21.4 points and 7.2 boards per game last season.
    • Fred VanVleet averaged 6.3 assists per game while also scoring 19.6 points per contest.
    • VanVleet hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • VanVleet averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Chris Boucher compiled 1.9 rejections per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal scored 31.3 points and dished out 4.4 assists per game last season.
    • Montrezl Harrell pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.5 points a contest.
    • Davis Bertans hit an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Beal averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford notched 1.4 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

