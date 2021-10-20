Publish date:
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (0-0) play the Washington Wizards (0-0) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Amalie Arena
- Live Stream: FuboTV
Betting Information for Wizards vs. Raptors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Raptors
-2.5
223 points
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Wizards
- Last year, the 111.3 points per game the Raptors put up were 7.2 fewer points than the Wizards gave up (118.5).
- Toronto went 11-5 last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.
- Washington had an 18-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.
- The Wizards' 116.6 points per game last year were only 4.9 more points than the 111.7 the Raptors gave up to opponents.
- Washington put together a 29-18 record last season in games it scored more than 111.7 points.
- Toronto had a 25-25 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 116.6 points.
- The Raptors were the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Wizards ranked eighth.
- The Raptors and the Wizards were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging similar numbers (9.4 and 9.7 offensive boards per game, respectively).
- The Wizards were the eighth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Raptors finished 20th.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam tallied 21.4 points and 7.2 boards per game last season.
- Fred VanVleet averaged 6.3 assists per game while also scoring 19.6 points per contest.
- VanVleet hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- VanVleet averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Chris Boucher compiled 1.9 rejections per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal scored 31.3 points and dished out 4.4 assists per game last season.
- Montrezl Harrell pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.5 points a contest.
- Davis Bertans hit an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Beal averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford notched 1.4 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
October
20
2021
Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
