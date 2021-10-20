Oct 15, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9)and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (0-0) play the Washington Wizards (0-0) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Amalie Arena

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Raptors

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -2.5 223 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Wizards

Last year, the 111.3 points per game the Raptors put up were 7.2 fewer points than the Wizards gave up (118.5).

Toronto went 11-5 last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.

Washington had an 18-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.

The Wizards' 116.6 points per game last year were only 4.9 more points than the 111.7 the Raptors gave up to opponents.

Washington put together a 29-18 record last season in games it scored more than 111.7 points.

Toronto had a 25-25 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 116.6 points.

The Raptors were the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Wizards ranked eighth.

The Raptors and the Wizards were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging similar numbers (9.4 and 9.7 offensive boards per game, respectively).

The Wizards were the eighth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Raptors finished 20th.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam tallied 21.4 points and 7.2 boards per game last season.

Fred VanVleet averaged 6.3 assists per game while also scoring 19.6 points per contest.

VanVleet hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

VanVleet averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Chris Boucher compiled 1.9 rejections per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch