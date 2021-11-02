Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 1, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 1, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (5-3) hope to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Capital One Arena. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Raptors

    • The Wizards put up 112.4 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 100.3 the Raptors give up.
    • Washington is 4-1 when scoring more than 100.3 points.
    • Toronto has a 5-3 record when allowing fewer than 112.4 points.
    • The Raptors' 104.9 points per game are 5.0 fewer points than the 109.9 the Wizards allow to opponents.
    • Toronto has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 109.9 points.
    • Washington has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.9 points.
    • This season, the Wizards have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Raptors' opponents have knocked down.
    • Washington is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
    • The Raptors are shooting 42.7% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 44.4% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Toronto has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The Wizards scoring leader is Bradley Beal, who averages 24.3 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
    • Washington's leading rebounder is Kyle Kuzma averaging 11.0 boards per game and its best passer is Spencer Dinwiddie and his 6.3 assists per game.
    • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kuzma, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
    • The Washington steals leader is Beal, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • OG Anunoby is at the top of the Raptors scoring leaderboard with 20.3 points per game. He also collects 5.6 rebounds and dishes out 2.8 assists per game.
    • The Toronto leaders in rebounding and assists are Scottie Barnes with 8.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 18.1 points and 2.0 assists per game) and Fred VanVleet with 7.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 17.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game).
    • Anunoby is reliable from distance and leads the Raptors with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Gary Trent Jr. (2.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/25/2021

    Nets

    L 104-90

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Celtics

    W 116-107

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Hawks

    W 122-111

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Celtics

    W 115-112

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Hawks

    L 118-111

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/25/2021

    Bulls

    L 111-108

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Pacers

    W 118-100

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Magic

    W 110-109

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Pacers

    W 97-94

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Knicks

    W 113-104

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/11/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
