Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

The Toronto Raptors (5-3) hope to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Capital One Arena. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Raptors

The Wizards put up 112.4 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 100.3 the Raptors give up.

Washington is 4-1 when scoring more than 100.3 points.

Toronto has a 5-3 record when allowing fewer than 112.4 points.

The Raptors' 104.9 points per game are 5.0 fewer points than the 109.9 the Wizards allow to opponents.

Toronto has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 109.9 points.

Washington has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.9 points.

This season, the Wizards have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Raptors' opponents have knocked down.

Washington is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Raptors are shooting 42.7% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 44.4% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Toronto has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards scoring leader is Bradley Beal, who averages 24.3 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Washington's leading rebounder is Kyle Kuzma averaging 11.0 boards per game and its best passer is Spencer Dinwiddie and his 6.3 assists per game.

The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kuzma, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

The Washington steals leader is Beal, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

OG Anunoby is at the top of the Raptors scoring leaderboard with 20.3 points per game. He also collects 5.6 rebounds and dishes out 2.8 assists per game.

The Toronto leaders in rebounding and assists are Scottie Barnes with 8.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 18.1 points and 2.0 assists per game) and Fred VanVleet with 7.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 17.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game).

Anunoby is reliable from distance and leads the Raptors with 3.0 made threes per game.

Gary Trent Jr. (2.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/25/2021 Nets L 104-90 Away 10/27/2021 Celtics W 116-107 Away 10/28/2021 Hawks W 122-111 Home 10/30/2021 Celtics W 115-112 Home 11/1/2021 Hawks L 118-111 Away 11/3/2021 Raptors - Home 11/5/2021 Grizzlies - Home 11/7/2021 Bucks - Home 11/10/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/13/2021 Magic - Away 11/15/2021 Pelicans - Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule