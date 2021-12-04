Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (14-9) face the Toronto Raptors (10-13) at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, December 5, 2021. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Raptors

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -1.5 212.5 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Wizards

The Raptors put up 104.9 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 106.2 the Wizards allow.

When Toronto puts up more than 106.2 points, it is 8-3.

Washington has an 8-2 record when allowing fewer than 104.9 points.

The Wizards average just 0.3 more points per game (106.0) than the Raptors give up (105.7).

When it scores more than 105.7 points, Washington is 7-1.

Toronto is 7-5 when it allows fewer than 106.0 points.

The Raptors are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank ninth.

The Raptors average 13.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Wizards by 4.3 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who scores 20.3 points per game along with 6.2 assists.

Scottie Barnes leads Toronto in rebounding, pulling down 8.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.3 points a contest.

VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

Gary Trent Jr. and Barnes lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Barnes in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch