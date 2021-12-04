Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Wizards (14-9) face the Toronto Raptors (10-13) at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, December 5, 2021. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors

    Betting Information for Wizards vs. Raptors

    Raptors vs Wizards Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Raptors

    -1.5

    212.5 points

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Wizards

    • The Raptors put up 104.9 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 106.2 the Wizards allow.
    • When Toronto puts up more than 106.2 points, it is 8-3.
    • Washington has an 8-2 record when allowing fewer than 104.9 points.
    • The Wizards average just 0.3 more points per game (106.0) than the Raptors give up (105.7).
    • When it scores more than 105.7 points, Washington is 7-1.
    • Toronto is 7-5 when it allows fewer than 106.0 points.
    • The Raptors are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank ninth.
    • The Raptors average 13.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Wizards by 4.3 rebounds per contest.
    • The Wizards are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who scores 20.3 points per game along with 6.2 assists.
    • Scottie Barnes leads Toronto in rebounding, pulling down 8.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.3 points a contest.
    • VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
    • Gary Trent Jr. and Barnes lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Barnes in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The Wizards' Bradley Beal puts up enough points (22.3 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Kyle Kuzma's stat line of 8.7 rebounds, 13.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
    • Kuzma knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
    • Washington's leader in steals is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 2.0 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; aMinnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) drives to the basket gainst Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Minnesota won 54-53. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Minnesota vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Richmond vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    8 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgetown vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    9 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northwestern vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    14 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UNLV vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) reacts with guard Ryan Nembhard (2) after scoring against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce Mcgowens (5) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa State vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    16 minutes ago
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Southern Miss vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    17 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Caleb Hunter (11) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Mississippi Valley State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy