How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (14-9) face the Toronto Raptors (10-13) at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, December 5, 2021. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
TV: NBA League Pass
Betting Information for Wizards vs. Raptors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Raptors
-1.5
212.5 points
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Wizards
- The Raptors put up 104.9 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 106.2 the Wizards allow.
- When Toronto puts up more than 106.2 points, it is 8-3.
- Washington has an 8-2 record when allowing fewer than 104.9 points.
- The Wizards average just 0.3 more points per game (106.0) than the Raptors give up (105.7).
- When it scores more than 105.7 points, Washington is 7-1.
- Toronto is 7-5 when it allows fewer than 106.0 points.
- The Raptors are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank ninth.
- The Raptors average 13.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Wizards by 4.3 rebounds per contest.
- The Wizards are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who scores 20.3 points per game along with 6.2 assists.
- Scottie Barnes leads Toronto in rebounding, pulling down 8.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.3 points a contest.
- VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- Gary Trent Jr. and Barnes lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Barnes in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The Wizards' Bradley Beal puts up enough points (22.3 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Kyle Kuzma's stat line of 8.7 rebounds, 13.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
- Kuzma knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
- Washington's leader in steals is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 2.0 per game.
