Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (18-7) will look to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (15-11) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Jazz

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Jazz

    • The Jazz score 115.0 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 106.8 the Wizards allow.
    • Utah has an 18-2 record when scoring more than 106.8 points.
    • Washington is 13-6 when allowing fewer than 115.0 points.
    • The Wizards' 106.0 points per game are only 1.6 more points than the 104.4 the Jazz give up.
    • When it scores more than 104.4 points, Washington is 9-2.
    • Utah is 13-1 when it allows fewer than 106.0 points.
    • The Jazz make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
    • Utah is 14-4 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
    • The Wizards have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
    • This season, Washington has a 13-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.0% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.
    • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 14.7 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
    • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.3 threes per game.
    • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal collects 22.6 points and adds 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 8.3 rebounds per game. He also notches 13.4 points and tacks on 2.9 assists per game.
    • Kuzma makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
    • Washington's leader in steals is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 2.1 per game.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/29/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 129-107

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Celtics

    W 137-130

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 109-108

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 136-104

    Away

    12/9/2021

    76ers

    W 118-96

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 115-107

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 116-101

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Raptors

    L 102-90

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Pacers

    L 116-110

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pistons

    W 119-116

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
