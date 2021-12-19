Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 17, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) steps back to shot the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Wizards (15-15) will visit the Utah Jazz (20-8) after losing three road games in a row. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Jazz

    Betting Information for Wizards vs. Jazz

    Jazz vs Wizards Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Jazz

    -9.5

    222.5 points

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Wizards

    • The Jazz put up 116.0 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 108.3 the Wizards give up.
    • When Utah scores more than 108.3 points, it is 18-3.
    • When Washington allows fewer than 116.0 points, it is 13-7.
    • The Wizards put up only 0.5 more points per game (105.5) than the Jazz allow (105.0).
    • When it scores more than 105.0 points, Washington is 8-3.
    • Utah is 15-1 when it allows fewer than 105.5 points.
    • The Wizards are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fourth.
    • The Jazz grab an average of 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Wizards by 1.3 rebounds per contest.
    • The Jazz are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 27th.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.9 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
    • Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.6 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.5 assists in each contest.
    • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
    • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The Wizards' Bradley Beal puts up enough points (22.8 per game) and assists (5.8 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 8.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.8 points and adds 2.9 assists per game.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is consistent from three-point range and leads the Wizards with 2.0 made threes per game.
    • Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.9 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

