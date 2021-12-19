Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (15-15) will visit the Utah Jazz (20-8) after losing three road games in a row. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Wizards vs. Jazz
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-9.5
222.5 points
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Wizards
- The Jazz put up 116.0 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 108.3 the Wizards give up.
- When Utah scores more than 108.3 points, it is 18-3.
- When Washington allows fewer than 116.0 points, it is 13-7.
- The Wizards put up only 0.5 more points per game (105.5) than the Jazz allow (105.0).
- When it scores more than 105.0 points, Washington is 8-3.
- Utah is 15-1 when it allows fewer than 105.5 points.
- The Wizards are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fourth.
- The Jazz grab an average of 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Wizards by 1.3 rebounds per contest.
- The Jazz are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 27th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.9 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.6 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.5 assists in each contest.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The Wizards' Bradley Beal puts up enough points (22.8 per game) and assists (5.8 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 8.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.8 points and adds 2.9 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is consistent from three-point range and leads the Wizards with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.9 per game.
How To Watch
