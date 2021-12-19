Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Dec 17, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) steps back to shot the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (15-15) will visit the Utah Jazz (20-8) after losing three road games in a row. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Jazz

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Jazz

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -9.5 222.5 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Wizards

The Jazz put up 116.0 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 108.3 the Wizards give up.

When Utah scores more than 108.3 points, it is 18-3.

When Washington allows fewer than 116.0 points, it is 13-7.

The Wizards put up only 0.5 more points per game (105.5) than the Jazz allow (105.0).

When it scores more than 105.0 points, Washington is 8-3.

Utah is 15-1 when it allows fewer than 105.5 points.

The Wizards are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fourth.

The Jazz grab an average of 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Wizards by 1.3 rebounds per contest.

The Jazz are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 27th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.9 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.6 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.5 assists in each contest.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch