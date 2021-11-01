How to Watch Wizards at Hawks

The surprising Wizards head to Atlanta to take on Trae Young and the Hawks in NBA action.

Two potential Eastern Conference contenders face off Monday when the Wizards hit the road to take on the Hawks in Atlanta.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks Today:

Game Date: Nov. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Live stream the Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington has started the season with an impressive 5–1 record. The Wizards are coming off a 115–112 double overtime win against the Celtics in their most recent game. In that contest, they were led by star guard Bradley Beal, who scored 36 points.

The Hawks have gone 3–3 so far this year. They lost to the 76ers in their most recent game, 122–94. Cam Reddish scored 16 points off the bench to lead the team in the loss.

Both the Wizards and the Hawks could become legitimate Eastern Conference contenders. While the Hawks, who made a run to the conference finals last season, have not lived up to the hype yet, they have plenty of time to round into championship form.

Monday's contest should be a very entertaining matchup between two competitive teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.