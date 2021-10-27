How to Watch Wizards at Celtics

    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night the Wizards are set for a tough road matchup in Boston against the Celtics.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 NBA season has got off to a quick start, and it's hard to believe we're already in the second week. 

    On Wednesday night, there are quite a few intriguing games that fans will want to watch. Among those games will be the Wizards hitting the road to take on the Celtics in Boston.

    How to Watch Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Live Stream Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into the season, no one knew quite what to expect from the Wizards after their move to trade Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. However, they have started the season with a 2-1 record and are coming off of a 104-90 loss to the Nets. In that loss, Washington was led by Bradley Beal, who scored 19 points.

    On the other side, the Celtics are widely viewed as a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. Boston has begun the year with a 2-2 record and just beat the Hornets 140-129 in the last outing. Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with 41 points, and Jaylen Brown chipped in 30 of his own.

    While the Celtics are considered the favorites to win this game, the Wizards are a good team. Behind Beal, Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma have both been playing well.

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
