How to Watch Wizards at Celtics

On Wednesday night the Wizards are set for a tough road matchup in Boston against the Celtics.

The 2021-22 NBA season has got off to a quick start, and it's hard to believe we're already in the second week.

On Wednesday night, there are quite a few intriguing games that fans will want to watch. Among those games will be the Wizards hitting the road to take on the Celtics in Boston.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Coming into the season, no one knew quite what to expect from the Wizards after their move to trade Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. However, they have started the season with a 2-1 record and are coming off of a 104-90 loss to the Nets. In that loss, Washington was led by Bradley Beal, who scored 19 points.

On the other side, the Celtics are widely viewed as a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. Boston has begun the year with a 2-2 record and just beat the Hornets 140-129 in the last outing. Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with 41 points, and Jaylen Brown chipped in 30 of his own.

While the Celtics are considered the favorites to win this game, the Wizards are a good team. Behind Beal, Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma have both been playing well.

