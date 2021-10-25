How to Watch Wizards at Nets

    • October 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Nets entered the season as NBA title contenders but have struggled so far. Can they pull themselves together Monday against the Wizards?
    Author:

    When the Nets (1–2) imagined the start to their season, they could not have imagined their disjointed play on the court and their drama off the court. Brooklyn will look to get back on the right track Monday against the Wizards (2–0).

    How to Watch Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets:

    Game Date: Oct. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Watch Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Nets lost 111–95 to the Hornets in their most recent game. While Kevin Durant scored 38 points, just one other player scored in double digits (James Harden with 15 points). They are missing Kyrie Irving, who is unvaccinated and as a result cannot participate in team activities.

    Durant is averaging the second-most combined points, rebounds and assists (49.6) in the league, behind just Paul George (50.5). But on defense, the Nets are allowing 32.6 points to opponents in the first quarter and 115.7 overall.

    The Wizards and new coach Wes Unseld Jr. have been a breath of fresh air, no longer a stagnant offense leaning on just one playmaker and one scorer.

    They are winning with steady team play and balance. Five players are averaging 13-plus points per game and they are even winning without Bradley Beal (23.0 points per game) in the lineup due to a groin injury, though Beal is expected to return Monday. They have 10 different players getting at least 18 minutes per night and look like a real contender in the Eastern Conference.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    25
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_16994863
