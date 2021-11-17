How to Watch Wizards at Hornets

The Wizards and Hornets have opposing playing styles, but both are surprises in the East.

Who would have guessed the Southeast Division as the one early in the season with three of the best teams in the Eastern Conference?

Raise your hand if you had the Wizards (10-3) as the best team in the conference, with the Hornets (8-7) not too far behind. As of late, the Hornets have come back down closer to Earth, but they have shown to be a very competitive team, especially on offense.

Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

The Wizards had to come from behind to get the win at home against the struggling Pelicans in their last outing:

This one has a chance to be a ton of fun. It's just what the NBA wants, two young teams that can get up and down the court, have exciting athletes and both teams are playing a playoff-caliber level of basketball.

So far this season the Wizards are mostly doing it with their defense, seventh in points allowed (103.5) and fifth in defensive rating (103.7).

They are finishing possessions (first in defensive rebounding, 38.8 per game), blocking shots (seventh, 5.8 per game) and have the best overall defense against the three (30.7%), inside the three-point line (48.4%) and overall field goals (42.2%). Almost all of those are titanic shifts from last season.

The Wizards will be without Thomas Bryant (knee) and Rui Hachimura (not with the team). Both Bradley Beal (personal) and Davis Bertans (ankle) are listed as day-to-day.

The Hornets will be without PJ Washington (elbow) and have Gordon Hayward (hamstring) listed as probable.

Offensively, the Hornets have been fantastic, driven by LaMelo Ball’s jump from Rookie of the Year to legitimate All-Star candidate and Miles Bridges having a career year.

If Ball and Bridges keep up this pace, they might be the most exciting young duo in the entire NBA.

