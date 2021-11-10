How to Watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers

The Cavaliers might be the best story in the early weeks of the season. They play the Wizards in Cleveland on Wednesday.

How about the Washington Wizards (7-3) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (7-4) this season?

Both teams came into the season with little to no expectations, yet the Wizards are tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference overall.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live Stream Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season the Cavaliers have leaned on their youth and defensive potential as the 11th best scoring defense (104.9) and the 14th best defensive rating (107.2). Infusing this roster with Evan Mobley and Ricky Rubio, along with the development of Isaac Okoro, has pushed this team to a new level of competitiveness. Mobley and Rubio specifically have been awesome for this team.

Rubio is bringing a veteran steadiness to the roster, while Mobley, only 20-years-old, is playing like a veteran and looks so effortless on the court.

The Wizards will be without Davis Bertans (Ankle), Thomas Bryant (Knee) and Rui Hachimura (Not with Team). For the Cavaliers, they are without Collin Sexton (Knee), Kevin Love (Health and Safety), Lauri Markkanen (Health and Safety), with Isaac Okoro (Hamstring) listed as questionable.

On the other side, the Wizards are winning with balance. They are the seventh best scoring offense (110.3) and 12th best scoring defense (105.9), winning close games, blowouts, defensive struggles and shootouts.

Regional restrictions may apply.