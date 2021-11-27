How to Watch Wizards at Mavericks

The Wizards and the Mavericks face off Saturday night in a matchup of two playoff-caliber teams, one from each conference.

The Wizards (12–7) snagged their 12th win of the season Friday to keep pace with the Heat and Hornets in what is shaping up to be one of the most competitive divisions in the NBA. The Mavericks (10–7), who the Wizards face Saturday, are also coming off a win and lead the least competitive division in the NBA.

How to Washington Wizards at Dallas Mavericks today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

In a 112–104 overtime win against the Clippers last Tuesday, the Mavericks gave up a three-pointer to Paul George to send the game to overtime, then they dominated the extra period for the win.

The key to the overtime win was Kristaps Porzingis, who scored six of the team's nine points to close out the win.

Porzingis has scored at least 21 points in eight of nine and seven straight. In fact, this season he has scored at least 21 points in 12 games. There is no question that the Mavericks are working to get him more involved.

Over the last five games, the Wizards have cooled off a bit while still showing themselves to be a very good team.

They lost four of five but aside from their worst performance of the season they are still competing in their losses. This season, the Wizards are 4–5 on the road and 7–2 at home. They have three straight road games starting tonight against tough competition.

