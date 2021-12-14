How to Watch Wizards vs. Nuggets

The Washington Wizards try to break out of a slump as they travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets wouldn't be anywhere without their reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. They had a brutal stretch without him when he sustained an injury, but they are still trying to get back to the form they had to start the season. They're coming off a game on Saturday in which they beat the Spurs.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Denver Nuggets Today:

Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the Washington Wizards at Denver Nuggets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Nuggets are very up and down this season, but they are 13-13 on the season and currently sit as the eighth seed in the Western Conference. With that being said, the Washington Wizards could very well be in this game depending on whichever Denver team shows up tonight.

The Wizards are in a tough stretch of their own, losing four of their last five. That one win was an amazing three-point buzzer beater by Kyle Kuzma in overtime against the struggling Detroit Pistons. This is all after the Wizards were really clicking with their new lineup after their mega trade with the Lakers. Look for them to get back to their form from earlier in the season when they were one of the best teams in the East.

