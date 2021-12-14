Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards at Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Washington Wizards try to break out of a slump as they travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets.
    Author:

    The Denver Nuggets wouldn't be anywhere without their reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. They had a brutal stretch without him when he sustained an injury, but they are still trying to get back to the form they had to start the season. They're coming off a game on Saturday in which they beat the Spurs.

    How to Watch Washington Wizards at Denver Nuggets Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Live stream the Washington Wizards at Denver Nuggets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Nuggets are very up and down this season, but they are 13-13 on the season and currently sit as the eighth seed in the Western Conference. With that being said, the Washington Wizards could very well be in this game depending on whichever Denver team shows up tonight. 

    The Wizards are in a tough stretch of their own, losing four of their last five. That one win was an amazing three-point buzzer beater by Kyle Kuzma in overtime against the struggling Detroit Pistons. This is all after the Wizards were really clicking with their new lineup after their mega trade with the Lakers. Look for them to get back to their form from earlier in the season when they were one of the best teams in the East. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Nuggets

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) battle for ball control at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) is founded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) is founded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) battle for ball control at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Liga MX Femenil
    Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

    How to Watch Monterrey vs. Atlas

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Albany (NY) vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. Albany (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in as he is defended by Sacramento Kings forward Tristian Thompson (13) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Mavericks

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy