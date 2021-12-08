How to Watch Wizards at Pistons

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Wizards and Pistons are set to square off on Wednesday night in a very intriguing matchup.
    Author:

    At this point in the season, everyone knows that the Pistons aren't quite at the level of contending for a championship. However, they are loaded with young talent and have been more competitive than some fans were expecting. On Wednesday night, they will host the Wizards in what could be a very entertaining game.

    How to Watch Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 8t, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Live stream the Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Detroit has started the season with a 4-19 record and appears to be headed towards another very high draft pick. Even though the record hasn't been great, the Pistons have competed hard in quite a few of those losses. The Pistons are coming off of a 114-103 loss against the Thunder.

    On the other side of this matchup, the Wizards are looking to pick up a big win and are 14-11 so far this year. They lost their last game to the Pacers by a final score of 116-110. After losing three straight games, Washington needs to get back in the win column.

    Make sure to tune in for this one. While the Wizards should win on paper, the Pistons won't go down without a fight.

    How To Watch

