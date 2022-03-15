How to Watch Wizards vs. Warriors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Golden State Warriors can win their fourth game in a row against the Washington Wizards on Monday.

The season is getting more and more exciting if you are a Warriors fan. Despite falling to the No. 3 seed (0.5 games behind the Grizzlies) in the Western Conference, big man James Wiseman is back on the court and Draymond Green is scheduled to return tonight. The Wizards (29-37) look to play spoiler in Green’s return.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: March 14, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Klay Thompson went for a season-high 38 points on 8-for-14 from three-point range in a throwback game for the Splash Brother in what was a 122-109 win over the Bucks.

This season Golden State has played exactly zero games with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

Green and Wiseman will have some rust to knock off, while Thompson has spent 22 games getting back into game shape. Curry has been there all year keeping the ship afloat. Now, at full strength, Golden State is going to gear up for a run to the Finals starting tonight.

In his last three games, Thompson has averaged 25.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. Golden State has won all three games.

On the other side, Washington has gone 4-8 in its 12 games since the trade deadline and resetting its roster. During this stretch the Wizards are averaging 114.7 points per game and giving up 116.6 points to their opponents.

