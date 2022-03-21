How to Watch Wizards vs. Rockets

The Washington Wizards look to win two games in a row for the first time in two months when they face the Houston Rockets on Monday.

The season is almost over for both the Wizards (30-40) and the Rockets (17-54), who are both looking at the lottery not the playoffs. It was a promising start for Washington, who looked like it was going to be the surprise team in the NBA, but instead it is getting a good look at Kristaps Porzingis as the next partner to pair with Bradley Beal.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream Washington Wizards at Houston Rockets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington got potentially its biggest emotional win of the season against the Lakers without Bradley Beal or Kyle Kuzma in uniform in what became a 127-119 win for the Wizards.

Since joining Washington after the trade, Porzingis is averaging 20.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. He has looked good, but has not played with Beal and only a handful of games with Kuzma.

Washington is 2-5 with Porzingis in the lineup this season. If he can stay healthy, the team with him and Beal could be a lot of fun in the future.

On the other side for the Rockets, they have not been winning games, but have seen their young players getting better as the season continues.

Rookie Jalen Green is averaging 19.9 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 reboundsin 11 games this month. Despite having a slighter frame, Green is getting better, averaging a season-best in points and assists this month.

The same can be said for fellow rookie Alperen Sengun, who is averaging 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 11 games (three starts). The future is bright for Houston with these rookies .

Regional restrictions may apply.