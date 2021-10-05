How to Watch the Wizards vs. Rockets

The Wizards look to move on from their Russell Westbrook era as they start their preseason against the Rockets.

The Wizards made the playoffs last season behind the strong play of Russell Westbrook but fell to the 76ers in the first round. In the offseason, they traded Westbrook to the Lakers, but they still aim to improve on last season's finish.

Washington will face Westbrook's previous team the Rockets on Tuesday in the preseason opener for both squads.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Rockets:

Game Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Watch the Wizards vs. Rockets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wizards finished an up-and-down season on a high note despite the loss to the top-seeded 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

Bradley Beal is a perennial All-Star for Washington. He is joined by Spencer Dinwiddie, Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, rookie Corey Kispert and a trio of former Lakers in Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The Rockets will look to continue their rebuild with four picks from this year's NBA draft: Jalen Green (No. 2 overall pick), Alperen Sengün (No. 16), Usman Garuba (No. 23) and Josh Christopher (No. 24). All four will look to get on the court and make an impact for Houston.

Regional restrictions may apply.