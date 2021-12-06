How to Watch Wizards at Pacers

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Wizards have struggled recently, losing three of their last four games, all by double-digits.
    This season’s parity is on full display in the NBA's Eastern Conference. The Wizards (14–10) are tied with the Heat in fourth place, despite having lost three out of four games. The Pacers (9–16) are near the bottom of the standings but are looking to make a push, starting Monday against Washington.

    How to Watch Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers today:

    Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Watch Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Very early in the season, these two teams dueled through regulation and overtime before the Wizards finally came out on top, 135–134.

    In the first quarter of the season, the Pacers have lost 15 games by 10 points or less and two in overtime. Of those 15 losses, seven have come by one possession (four points or less).

    Tonight the Pacers will still be without T.J. Warren (foot) and list Justin Holiday (health and safety) and T.J. McConnell (wrist) as out as well. The Wizards are still without Thomas Bryant (knee) and Rui Hachimura (not with team).

    The Wizards have been able to compete even when All-Star Bradley Beal is struggling or out of the lineup.

    This season the team is 3–0 with Beal out of the lineup and 2–1 when he shoots under 30% from the field. The Wizards are 5–5 when he scores 20 points or fewer.

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
