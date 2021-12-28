How to Watch Wizards vs. Heat

Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Wizards at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The top two teams in the Southeast Division square-off, with the Washington Wizards taking on the Miami Heat.
    No matter what happens tonight, the Miami Heat (21-13) will be the Southeast Division leaders over the Washington Wizards (17-16) and the other teams. A win for the Heat would drop the Wizards to third place. This is already the third game of the season these teams have played each other, with each holding a win.

    How to Watch Washington Wizards at Miami Heat Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Live Stream Washington Wizards at Miami Heat on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Even short handed, the Heat are one of the best teams in the league, especially when they are defending like they did against the Magic in their last game. 

    Each team won at home, with the Heat running the Wizards out of their gym by 15 points, followed by the Wizards grinding out a win on their court. Neither team was at full strength though in their earlier games.

    Both of these teams build momentum and wins through their defense, which has held strong all season. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

