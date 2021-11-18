How to Watch Wizards at Heat

The first-place Wizards visit the fourth-place Heat on Thursday in an exciting Eastern Conference showdown.

The Wizards (10-4) continue to sit atop the Eastern Conference but will face a tough task on Thursday against a Heat (10-5) team that sits just half a game back in the standings.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Washington comes into this game off of a loss to the Hornets, which ended a five-game winning streak.

The Wizards rank eighth in net rating at plus-3.8, thanks in large part to the fourth-best defensive rating in the NBA.

Bradley Beal leads the team in scoring at 23.4 points per game, while Montrezl Harrell is averaging 17.8 points on 63.8% shooting, plus 8.5 rebounds per game, second on the team behind Kyle Kuzma's 8.8 boards.

Miami is on a three-game winning streak, most recently beating the Pelicans 113-98 behind 31 points from Jimmy Butler.

The Heat have the league's fourth-best offensive rating, with Butler and Tyler Herro both averaging over 20.0 points per game for the team, and Bam Adebayo sitting at 19.7 per game.

Adebayo is averaging a double-double with 11.2 rebounds per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the Heat in assists at 7.3 per game.

This is the first of two games in a row between these franchises, as Miami will head to Washington on Saturday for a rematch.

