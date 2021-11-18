How to Watch Wizards at Heat

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The first-place Wizards visit the fourth-place Heat on Thursday in an exciting Eastern Conference showdown.
    Author:

    The Wizards (10-4) continue to sit atop the Eastern Conference but will face a tough task on Thursday against a Heat (10-5) team that sits just half a game back in the standings.

    How to Watch Washington Wizards at Miami Heat Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

    Live Stream Washington Wizards at Miami Heat on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Washington comes into this game off of a loss to the Hornets, which ended a five-game winning streak.

    The Wizards rank eighth in net rating at plus-3.8, thanks in large part to the fourth-best defensive rating in the NBA.

    Bradley Beal leads the team in scoring at 23.4 points per game, while Montrezl Harrell is averaging 17.8 points on 63.8% shooting, plus 8.5 rebounds per game, second on the team behind Kyle Kuzma's 8.8 boards.

    Miami is on a three-game winning streak, most recently beating the Pelicans 113-98 behind 31 points from Jimmy Butler.

    The Heat have the league's fourth-best offensive rating, with Butler and Tyler Herro both averaging over 20.0 points per game for the team, and Bam Adebayo sitting at 19.7 per game.

    Adebayo is averaging a double-double with 11.2 rebounds per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the Heat in assists at 7.3 per game.

    This is the first of two games in a row between these franchises, as Miami will head to Washington on Saturday for a rematch.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2018

    Washington Wizards at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 3
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17183320
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Heat

    3 minutes ago
    stephen curry warriors
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors at Cavaliers

    3 minutes ago
    louisville football
    College Football

    How to Watch Louisville at Duke

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_15776043
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma at East Carolina

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_14086782
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Tennessee Tech at Vanderbilt in Women's College Basketball

    33 minutes ago
    pittsburgh penguins sydney crosby
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Canadiens

    33 minutes ago
    buffalo sabres
    NHL

    How to Watch Flames at Sabres

    33 minutes ago
    toronto maple leafs
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Maple Leafs

    33 minutes ago
    Maine
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Maine at Boston College in Men's College Hockey

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy