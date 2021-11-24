How to Watch Wizards at Pelicans

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Wizards have lost three of four and now begin a four-game western road trip against one of the worst teams in the NBA, the Pelicans, on Wednesday night.
    Part of the journey from being a quality team to a real contender is the bumps in the road when teams give you their best shot. As the Wizards (11-6) look to stay at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, they have hit a rough patch, losing three of four against solid competition, which is perfect timing with the struggling Pelicans (3-16) coming up on the schedule.

    How to Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA Sports Washington

    Watch Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans online with fuboTV:

    The Wizards dropped their third game out of four, all to playoff quality teams and look to get back on track this week:

    These two teams played nine days ago with the Wizards needing to come from behind to hold off the Pelicans at home, which was a solid test for them. Since then, they lost three of four games to the Heat and Hornets.

    In that game, they played without Bradley Beal (23.3 points, 6.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game), which gave Spencer Dinwiddie the spotlight, leading five players in double figures.

    That is how the Wizards are winning this season. They have waves of talent and attack teams with a strong overall defense. Teams are shooting very poorly against the Wizards, which is giving off last-season Knicks vibes, but in a sustainable way and an offense that can score in a variety of ways.

    Since their 1-12 start the Pelicans have played a little better, going 2-4 with a close call against the Wizards. This is as good as they have looked all year.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
