How to Watch Wizards at Knicks

Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Thursday night in NBA action, the Wizards and Knicks are set for a showdown in New York.
    Author:

    There will be quite a few good games for NBA fans to watch on Thursday. Adam Silver and the league appear ready to move forward with the season even though the COVID-19 pandemic is picking back up in recent days. One matchup that fans will want to watch tonight features the Wizards hitting the road for an intriguing showdown against the Knicks in New York.

    How to Watch Washington Wizards at New York Knicks Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    Live stream the Washington Wizards at New York Knicks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Prior to tonight's game, the Wizards hold a 16-15 record and are looking like a fringe contender in the Eastern Conference. There is no denying they have the roster talent to compete, but they need to find consistency. Washington is fresh off of a big 109-103 win over the Jazz in their last game.

    On the other side of the floor, the Knicks have opened up the year with a very disappointing 14-17 record. New York was expected to be a top-notch contender at the beginning of the year, but that has not been the case yet. Last time out, the Knicks ended up beating the Pistons by a final score of 105-91.

    Both of these teams are in need of a big win tonight. They are both talented enough to compete, but consistency is key for contenders. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out of this one with the victory.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Washington Wizards at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Knicks

    just now
    Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Hassani Gravett (12) guards Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Heat

    just now
    Dec 3, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Magic

    22 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) fouls Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at 76ers

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Pacers

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) passes the ball in front of Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Knicks

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17248590
    College Football

    How to Watch the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida

    30 minutes ago
    butler
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Butler vs. St. John's

    1 hour ago
    Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie shoots past Butler Bulldogs guard Jair Bolden on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1117 Ncaa Men S Basketball Michigan State At Butler Syndication The Indianapolis Star
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy