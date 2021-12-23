How to Watch Wizards at Knicks

On Thursday night in NBA action, the Wizards and Knicks are set for a showdown in New York.

There will be quite a few good games for NBA fans to watch on Thursday. Adam Silver and the league appear ready to move forward with the season even though the COVID-19 pandemic is picking back up in recent days. One matchup that fans will want to watch tonight features the Wizards hitting the road for an intriguing showdown against the Knicks in New York.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at New York Knicks Today:

Game Date: Dec. 23, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Prior to tonight's game, the Wizards hold a 16-15 record and are looking like a fringe contender in the Eastern Conference. There is no denying they have the roster talent to compete, but they need to find consistency. Washington is fresh off of a big 109-103 win over the Jazz in their last game.

On the other side of the floor, the Knicks have opened up the year with a very disappointing 14-17 record. New York was expected to be a top-notch contender at the beginning of the year, but that has not been the case yet. Last time out, the Knicks ended up beating the Pistons by a final score of 105-91.

Both of these teams are in need of a big win tonight. They are both talented enough to compete, but consistency is key for contenders. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out of this one with the victory.

