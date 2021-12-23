How to Watch Wizards at Knicks

After snapping a four-game losing streak by upsetting the Jazz, Washington wraps a five-game road trip at Madison Square Garden facing the Knicks.

The Wizards enter tonight on four nights' rest, as Tuesday’s game against the Nets was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Tonight, they take on the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games, including Tuesday's 105-91 win against the Pistons.

Evan Fournier has been the Knicks leading scorer over the last two games, dropping 54 points on 22-of-48 shooting.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at New York Knicks:

Match Date: Dec. 23, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Julius Randle is scoring 19.6 points per game to go along with 9.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 31 games with the Knicks this season. Randle has scored over 20 points in four straight games, including a 31-point performance in a 105-96 loss to the Warriors last Tuesday.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal has led Washington in scoring in five of its last seven games and dropped 37 points on the road at Utah last time out.

Tonight’s matchup will be the first of three between the two squads this season. New York won three of the four games against Washington last season and has won three straight in this series.

