How to Watch Wizards at Knicks

The 0-3 Wizards head to New York trying to pull off an upset over the undefeated New York Knicks in the NBA preseason.

The story of the winless and the undefeated lives on in this matchup. Currently, the Wizards are 0-3. They lost preseason games against the Rockets, the Knicks and the Raptors.

The Knicks are the exact opposite. They are 3-0 in their preseason start. They have beaten the Pacers, the Wizards and the Pistons. Detroit was really their only close matchup.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks Online:

Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

The last times these two teams played, the Knicks came out on top. They were led by R.J. Barrett, who had 18 points in the starting lineup. Obi Toppin had one of the best stat-lines for the Knicks with 13 points and eight rebounds. Kevin Knox, Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Immanuel Quickley also contributed double-digit points.

Washington got an 18-point and 10-rebound double-double off the bench from center Montrezl Harrell. They also got 14 points from Bradley Beal and 13 points from Spencer Dinwiddie.

New York should be able to handle this game and move on to 4-0 in the preseason. The last time Washington saw New York, the Knicks were down Julius Randle as well. In New York's last preseason game, Randle had 29 points.

