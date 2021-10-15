How to Watch Wizards at Knicks

    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 0-3 Wizards head to New York trying to pull off an upset over the undefeated New York Knicks in the NBA preseason.
    Author:

    The story of the winless and the undefeated lives on in this matchup. Currently, the Wizards are 0-3. They lost preseason games against the Rockets, the Knicks and the Raptors.

    The Knicks are the exact opposite. They are 3-0 in their preseason start. They have beaten the Pacers, the Wizards and the Pistons. Detroit was really their only close matchup.

    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    You can live stream Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The last times these two teams played, the Knicks came out on top. They were led by R.J. Barrett, who had 18 points in the starting lineup. Obi Toppin had one of the best stat-lines for the Knicks with 13 points and eight rebounds. Kevin Knox, Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Immanuel Quickley also contributed double-digit points.

    Washington got an 18-point and 10-rebound double-double off the bench from center Montrezl Harrell. They also got 14 points from Bradley Beal and 13 points from Spencer Dinwiddie.

    New York should be able to handle this game and move on to 4-0 in the preseason. The last time Washington saw New York, the Knicks were down Julius Randle as well. In New York's last preseason game, Randle had 29 points.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    Washington Wizards at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16926390
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Knicks

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16917082
    NHL

    How to Watch Canucks at Flyers

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_16950088
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Devils

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_16599431
    MMA

    How to Watch LUX Fight League 17

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_16924296
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Marshall at North Texas

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_16863556
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in Women's College Soccer

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_15866433
    NCAA Men's Hockey

    How to Watch Northeastern at Boston College in Men's College Hockey

    31 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch North Carolina at Louisville in Men's College Soccer

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_16951578
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Clemson at Syracuse

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy