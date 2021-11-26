How to Watch Wizards vs. Thunder

The Wizards and Thunder are set to face off in a very interesting Friday night matchup.

There are a few NBA games to keep a close eye on this Friday. One matchup that fans will want to watch will feature the Wizards heading to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Oklahoma City Thunder Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Washington has had an interesting season thus far and has come through with an 11-7 record. The Wizards have lost two straight games and would love to get back in the win column tonight. In their last game, the Wizards came up short against the Pelicans by a final score of 127-102.

On the other side, the Thunder have gone 6-12. While they haven't won a ton of games, they have been competitive. Last time out, Oklahoma City ended up losing to the Jazz by a final score of 110-104.

While the Wizards should be able to pull out a win tonight, the Thunder are not a team to be taken lightly. Both of these teams are hungry for a win and it should be a good matchup.

