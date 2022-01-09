How to Watch Wizards vs. Magic

The Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic are both coming off losses and look to bounce back tonight.

The Washington Wizards (19-20) have fallen under .500 for the first time this season after losing three of four games with the Orlando Magic (7-33) next on tap. The Magic are currently on their longest losing streak of the season (eight games), despite playing fairly competitive basketball since the start of the new year.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Early in the season when the Wizards were rolling, they knocked off the struggling Magic behind Montrezl Harrell off the bench with 20 points.

In their only game this season, the Wizards won 104-92 after entering the fourth quarter with a 23-point lead.

That game featured strong games from the trio of newcomers with Spencer Dinwiddie’s 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, Kyle Kuzma’s 17 points and 10 rebounds and Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench with 20 points.

During that stretch, the Wizards were playing strong without All-Star Bradley Beal thanks to their defense. Through 13 games, the Wizards went 10-3, giving up only 103.5 points per game to their opponents. Since then, they have gone 9-17 giving up 113.0 points per game to their opponents.

For the Magic, this has been a lost season in terms of wins and losses, but a great coming out party for Cole Anthony with a career year (20.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game) and rookie Franz Wagner (15.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game).

Can the Magic put it together today to kick the Wizards while they are down or will the losing streak continue to nine games?

