    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The struggling Magic will take on the surging Wizards in this NBA matchup on Saturday night.
    Author:

    The Wizards will host the Magic on Saturday. Young guards Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony will look to slow down the surging Wizards, who are sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

    How to Watch Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic Today:

    Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Orlando's 3–9 record is the second-worst in the entire Eastern Conference and fourth-worst in the NBA. Yet while the Magic have struggled to this point in the season, their young talent has shined bright.

    Anthony is averaging 19.3 points, 7.2 assists and 4.9 assists per contest. Former No. 6 overall pick Mo Bamba has 11.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.4% from three-point range.

    The Wizards have been the best team in the East this season. Although it has a new-look roster, Washington has won eight of its first 11 games.

    Bradley Beal has been as good as expected, averaging 23.3 points this season, while Montrezl Harrell bolsters the bench, adding 18.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest. Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie have also been solid contributors, both averaging double-digit points on the season.

    Although the Wizards lost superstar-level talent when they traded away Russell Westbrook, the depth they got in return has proven to be much more valuable to this point in the season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

