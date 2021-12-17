How to Watch Wizards at Suns

Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Wizards hit the road Thursday night to take on the Suns in an intriguing NBA matchup.
    Author:

    The Wizards will hit the road Thursday night to take on the Suns in Phoenix. Both teams are playoff contenders this season so this matchup will bring a lot of talent on both sides of the court.

    How to Watch Washington Wizards at Phoenix Suns Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 7

    Live stream the Washington Wizards at Phoenix Suns game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wizards are 15–14 this season and are in the hunt for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They have been very competitive all year long. Washington is coming off of a 119–115 loss to the Kings, which marked the team's third consecutive loss.

    On the other side of the court, the Suns are currently the second-best team in the NBA with a 22–5 record. Phoenix made it to the NBA Finals last year and appears to be a serious contender once again this season. The Suns are fresh off a 111–107 victory over the Trail Blazers in their last game.

    Both of these teams have star talent and deep rosters. Phoenix may be favored to win this game, but Washington is more than capable of an upset. Make sure to tune in to see a strong basketball game and to find out who picks up the win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 14, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) skates away from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) looks to score as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy (3) and goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defend the net in the third period of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    suns
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Suns

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) reacts after being fouled at the basket by Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (left) and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul talk during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) skates with the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy