How to Watch Wizards at Suns

The Wizards hit the road Thursday night to take on the Suns in an intriguing NBA matchup.

The Wizards will hit the road Thursday night to take on the Suns in Phoenix. Both teams are playoff contenders this season so this matchup will bring a lot of talent on both sides of the court.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Phoenix Suns Today:

Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live stream the Washington Wizards at Phoenix Suns game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wizards are 15–14 this season and are in the hunt for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They have been very competitive all year long. Washington is coming off of a 119–115 loss to the Kings, which marked the team's third consecutive loss.

On the other side of the court, the Suns are currently the second-best team in the NBA with a 22–5 record. Phoenix made it to the NBA Finals last year and appears to be a serious contender once again this season. The Suns are fresh off a 111–107 victory over the Trail Blazers in their last game.

Both of these teams have star talent and deep rosters. Phoenix may be favored to win this game, but Washington is more than capable of an upset. Make sure to tune in to see a strong basketball game and to find out who picks up the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.