How to Watch Wizards at Kings

The Wizards and Kings are set to square off in Sacramento for an intriguing Wednesday night NBA matchup.

With quite a few good games on the schedule for Wednesday night, NBA fans will have their pick of which matchup to watch. One of the more intriguing games to watch will feature the Wizards hitting the road to take on the Kings. Both teams are stacked with talent and this should be a fun one.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington Plus

Live stream the Washington Wizards at Sacramento Kings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Wizards have started the season off with a 15-13 record. Washington is coming off of a 113-107 loss against the Nuggets in their last time out. They need to string a few wins together to move up in the standings and a win over the Kings tonight would be a big step in the right direction.

On the other side of this matchup, the Kings hold an 11-17 record coming into this game. Sacramento has looked more competitive this season, but they still haven't put everything together. In their last outing, the Kings ended up losing to the Raptors by a final score of 124-101 to mark their third straight loss.

Both of these teams are hungry for wins coming into this matchup. Washington is the better team right now, but the Kings are not a pushover. This should be a fun game to watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.