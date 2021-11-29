How to Watch Wizards at Spurs

On Monday night in NBA action, the Wizards will travel to San Antonio for an intriguing matchup against the Spurs.

On Monday night, there will be quite a few games that NBA fans will want to keep a close eye on. There are some games between legitimate contenders and others that feature intriguing teams going head-to-head. One of the most intriguing matchups of the night will feature the Wizards hitting the road to take on the Spurs in San Antonio.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: Nov. 29th, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 7

So far this season heading into this matchup, the Wizards have gone 13-7 and are playing like a potential contender in the Eastern Conference. They are fresh off of a big 120-114 victory over the Mavericks in their last outing. In that win, Washington was led by Bradley Beal, who scored 26 points to go along with seven assists and five rebounds.

On the other side of the court, the Spurs have gone just 5-13 this season. San Antonio has a very young and athletic roster, but they have a lot of work to do to get back into contention. Against the Celtics in their last game, the Spurs ended up winning by a final score of 96-88.

This matchup should be a very entertaining one for the fans to watch. While the Wizards are favored to win, the Spurs are a tough team to beat. Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out on top.

