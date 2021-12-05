How to Watch Wizards at Raptors

The Wizards are just one game out of second place in the Eastern Conference despite not getting the best out of Bradley Beal. They play the Raptors on Sunday.

The Wizards (14-9) are looking to keep pace in the Eastern Conference after losing two of three games. They travel to play the Raptors (10-13), who are coming off their best win of the season.

The Wizards are looking to maintain their first-place standing in the Southeast Division, while the Raptors are trying to get out of the cellar of the Atlantic Division.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

The Raptors had arguably their biggest win of the first quarter of the season against the Bucks.

Toronto held on against the Bucks thanks to another strong performance from Scottie Barnes, who hit the game-sealing jumper, Fred VanVleet also had one of his best games of the season.

The Raptors have been up and down all season, primarily because the roster has been plagued with injuries.

This is the third game of the season between the Wizards and Raptors, with the Wizards winning the season opener in Toronto and the Raptors returning the favor two weeks later in Washington.

So far, Bradley Beal is not having his most efficient season and is down across the board in all shooting metrics. Against the Raptors this season he is a tick above his season averages at 24.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds a game.

