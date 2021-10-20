How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors

    • October 20, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With the NBA season officially underway, the Wizards and Raptors will play their season opener in Toronto.
    After a long offseason, the 2021-22 NBA regular season is officially underway. On Monday night, the Washington Wizards will hit the road to take on the Toronto Raptors in the season opener for both teams.

    Both teams are going to be intriguing squads to watch this season. They are hoping to be contenders in the Eastern Conference, but experts aren't yet convinced that will end up being the case.

    The Wizards made a massive move this offseason when they decided to trade Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers. That deal brought back a ton of talent in the form of Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Bradley Beal is still the leader of this franchise, but it's a relatively new-look basketball team.

    On the other side of the court, the Raptors will come in with a similar core as last season minus Kyle Lowry. Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam are the leaders of this team, with No. 4 overall pick Scottie Barnes joining the team. Toronto may not be a serious contender yet, but it won't be a pushover either.

    Both the Wizards and Raptors have loads of talent on their rosters, so it should be a fairly even matchup. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

