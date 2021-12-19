How to Watch Wizards at Jazz

The Jazz are playing back-to-back coming off a loss and looking to take advantage of the struggling Wizards.

The Jazz (20-8) were rolling with eight wins in a row, beating a variety of different teams, both home and away, before the Spurs stopped them last night. They were one of the hottest teams in the league, which has been the opposite of the Wizards (15-15), who have lost eight of 10 games and are really struggling on both ends.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Utah Jazz today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

The Spurs stormed back with a 41-point fourth quarter to steal a win on the road over the Jazz:

These two teams just played a week ago, with the Jazz demolishing the Wizards.

In that game, the Jazz got 28 points from Donovan Mitchell, 20 points and 11 rebounds from Rudy Gobert and had four other players in double figures, including Hassan Whiteside off the bench with 18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

The Wizards had no answer for the Jazz size inside. Gobert and Whiteside shot a combined 17-for-19 from the field and gobbled up four offensive rebounds each.

For the Wizards, there are a lot of variables for why they went from 10-3 with one of the best defenses in the NBA to 5-12 in their next 17 games, with No. 27 defense in the NBA.

One has been the roster regressing to the mean, but another more simple one is that All-NBA star Bradley Beal is having stat-for-stat his worst season in six years.

