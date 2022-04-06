How to Watch Webb Simpson at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Webb Simpson tees off on #1 during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 12th in this tournament a year ago, Webb Simpson has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia April 7-10.

How to Watch Webb Simpson at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +13000

+13000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Simpson's Recent Performance

Simpson has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Simpson has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

In his last appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Simpson finished 12th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 35 - $58,239 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 61 -5 $16,800 December 2- 5 Hero World Challenge 17 -7 $103,000

Regional restrictions apply.