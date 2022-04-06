How to Watch Webb Simpson at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 12th in this tournament a year ago, Webb Simpson has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia April 7-10.
How to Watch Webb Simpson at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +13000
Simpson's Recent Performance
- Simpson has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Simpson has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- In his last appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Simpson finished 12th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
35
-
$58,239
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
61
-5
$16,800
December 2- 5
Hero World Challenge
17
-7
$103,000
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
