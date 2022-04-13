How to Watch Webb Simpson at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Webb Simpson, the No. 41 player in the world, looks to improve upon his ninth-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 14-17.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Simpson's Recent Performance
- Simpson has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Simpson has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
- In his last appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Simpson placed ninth on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
35
+6
$75,563
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
61
-5
$16,800
December 2- 5
Hero World Challenge
17
-7
$103,000
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
