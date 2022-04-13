How to Watch Webb Simpson at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Webb Simpson tees off on #1 during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Webb Simpson, the No. 41 player in the world, looks to improve upon his ninth-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 14-17.

How to Watch Webb Simpson at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Simpson's Recent Performance

Simpson has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Simpson has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

In his last appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Simpson placed ninth on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 35 +6 $75,563 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 61 -5 $16,800 December 2- 5 Hero World Challenge 17 -7 $103,000

