How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Wesley Bryan carded a 62nd-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +15000
Bryan's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Bryan has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Bryan has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
62
-2
$17,004
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+9
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
+1
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
27
-12
$49,250
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
