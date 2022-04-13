How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Wesley Bryan will appear April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. In his most recent tournament he took 15th in the Corales Puntacana Championship, shooting -10 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Bryan's Recent Performance
- Bryan has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Bryan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- The last time Bryan played this course (2021), he placed 25th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
62
-2
$17,004
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+9
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
