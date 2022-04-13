How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 30, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Wesley Bryan plays his shot from the bunker on the 5th hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Wesley Bryan will appear April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. In his most recent tournament he took 15th in the Corales Puntacana Championship, shooting -10 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).

How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bryan's Recent Performance

Bryan has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Bryan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

The last time Bryan played this course (2021), he placed 25th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 15 -10 $56,425 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 62 -2 $17,004 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +9 $0 January 20-23 The American Express MC +1 $0

