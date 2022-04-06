How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Will Zalatoris tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Will Zalatoris hits the links in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after a seventh-place finish in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in his last competition.

How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +3500

+3500 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Zalatoris' Recent Performance

Zalatoris has qualified for the weekend six times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Zalatoris has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Zalatoris has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In 2021, Zalatoris' last time competing at Augusta National Golf Club, he placed second in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 7 - $386,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 38 +6 $53,400 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 26 -6 $85,800 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 2 -15 $915,600

Regional restrictions apply.