How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Will Zalatoris hits the links in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after a seventh-place finish in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in his last competition.
How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +3500
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Zalatoris' Recent Performance
- Zalatoris has qualified for the weekend six times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Zalatoris has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Zalatoris has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- In 2021, Zalatoris' last time competing at Augusta National Golf Club, he placed second in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
7
-
$386,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
38
+6
$53,400
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
26
-6
$85,800
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
2
-15
$915,600
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)