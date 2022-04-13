William McGirt at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 14-17

How to Watch William McGirt at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, William McGirt carded a 48th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 RBC Heritage aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch William McGirt at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV
McGirt's Recent Performance
- McGirt has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, McGirt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he golfed Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
66
+7
$16,800
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+4
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)