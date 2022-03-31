How to Watch William McGirt at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course March 31 - April 3, William McGirt will look to improve upon his last performance at the Valero Texas Open. In 2015, he shot 6 and placed 40th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead).
How to Watch William McGirt at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +40000
McGirt's Recent Performance
- McGirt has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- McGirt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- McGirt last played at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015 and placed 40th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
66
+7
$16,800
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+4
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
-1
$0
November 18-21
The RSM Classic
51
-4
$17,304
