Nov 20, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; William McGirt plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course March 31 - April 3, William McGirt will look to improve upon his last performance at the Valero Texas Open. In 2015, he shot 6 and placed 40th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead).

How to Watch William McGirt at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +40000

McGirt's Recent Performance

McGirt has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

McGirt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

McGirt last played at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015 and placed 40th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 66 +7 $16,800 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +4 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC -1 $0 November 18-21 The RSM Classic 51 -4 $17,304

