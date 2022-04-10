How to Watch Wizards at Hornets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wizards will close out the season by taking on the Hornets in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon around the NBA, there will be plenty of good matchups in the final regular-season day of the year. As teams close out their 2021-22 season, there are still some playoff-seeding battles going on. One intriguing game to watch today will feature the Wizards traveling to Charlotte to take on the Hornets.

How to Watch the Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's season finale, the Wizards already know that they won't get into the play-in tournament. Washington is headed into a future of unknown with the status of Bradley Beal moving forward completely up in the air. Despite the questions, the Wizards do have a talented roster and hope to be able to contend against next year.

On the other side of this matchup, the Hornets are tied for the No. 9 seed with the Hawks and would love to host a play-in tournament matchup. That gives them something big to play for today. Even if they lose, the Hornets will have a chance to make a run in the postseason.

This should be a fun game to watch to finish off the regular season. Both teams are talented, but the Hornets are in major need of a win to have a chance at moving up in the standings. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory.

