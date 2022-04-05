How to Watch Wizards vs. Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have locked up the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference as they play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves (45-34) have three games left this season to try and catch either the Jazz or Nuggets to get out of the play-in tournament starting today against the Wizards (34-44), who have won four of their last six games. Minnesota is just 1.5 games back of the No. 6 seed and 2.0 games behind the No. 5 seed, as well as the division lead for the Northwest Division.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live Stream Washington Wizards at Minnesota Timberwolves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota is coming off a shootout with the Rockets with their big three going for 83 points, 16 rebounds and 19 assists combined in a 139-132 win.

With three games left on the regular season schedule, Minnesota has not won the division or even finished in the top two since 2003-04 and can either tie for the fifth most wins ever in franchise history or take solo ownership of that slot.

This is already one of the best teams in Minnesota franchise history and it has come a long way from three No. 1 overall picks in seven years.

While Washington has been formally eliminated from the playoffs and the play-in tournament, it can be disruptors. The Wizards take on Minnesota today, followed by the Hawks on the road, the Knicks at home and close the season with the Hornets on the road.

They have been making playoff teams earn their wins, stealing games against the Mavericks, Warriors and Lakers over their last nine games.

Regional restrictions may apply.