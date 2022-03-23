How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Wyndham Clark putts on the 5th green during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Wyndham Clark enters play in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic trying for better results March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Valspar Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +6000

Clark's Recent Performance

Over his last five rounds, Clark has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Clark has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +3 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +6 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC E $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -4 $17,661

