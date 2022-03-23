How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Wyndham Clark enters play in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic trying for better results March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Valspar Championship
How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +6000
Clark's Recent Performance
- Over his last five rounds, Clark has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Clark has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+6
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
E
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-4
$17,661
How To Watch
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
