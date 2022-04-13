How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 23, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Wyndham Clark plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the American Express golf tournament at Pete Dye Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Wyndham Clark posted a 71st-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 RBC Heritage trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clark's Recent Performance

Clark has finished below par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Clark has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In 2021, Clark's last time competing at Harbour Town Golf Links, he placed 64th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 71 +6 $17,372 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 22 -9 $38,665 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +3 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +6 $0

