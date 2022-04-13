How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Wyndham Clark posted a 71st-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 RBC Heritage trying for a better finish.
How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Clark's Recent Performance
- Clark has finished below par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Clark has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In 2021, Clark's last time competing at Harbour Town Golf Links, he placed 64th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
71
+6
$17,372
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
22
-9
$38,665
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV