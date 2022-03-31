How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Wyndham Clark enters the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 coming off a 22nd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last competition.
How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +15000
Clark's Recent Performance
- Clark has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Clark has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
22
-9
$38,665
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+6
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
